MR claims some countries not happy Sri Lanka won war

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says some countries were not happy that Sri Lanka ended the war with the LTTE.

Rajapaksa said that the Army was able to defeat the most ruthless terrorist group in the world.

He said that armies in the world have a lot of respect for the Sri Lanka Army.

However, he noted that some countries are unhappy that Sri Lanka ended the war.

“But no matter what politicians say the military in those countries have a positive opinion of our Army,” Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa expressed these views at a passing out parade of the Army held in Diyatalawa today.

Sri Lanka defeated the LTTE in May 2009 after 30 years of war.

However, the Army was later accused by some countries of gross human rights violations during the final stages of the war. (Colombo Gazette)