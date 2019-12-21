China confident friendship with Sri Lanka will last forever

China is confident its friendship with Sri Lanka and the friendship between the people of both countries will last forever.

Huawei, a leading global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, recently sponsored the fourth batch of top ICT undergraduates studying at local universities of Sri Lanka, providing them with an opportunity to study and gain work experience at Huawei’s headquarters in China, under their global CSR flagship program Seeds for the Future.

A graduation ceremony to show appreciation for the students that participated in the program was held at the Huawei CIS, Colombo.

The 2019 batch of Sri Lankan students that participated in Huawei’s Seeds for the Future CSR program travelled to China where they spent two weeks from the 30th of November to the 14th of December.

The students gained a clear understanding of how cutting edge technologies such as 5G, LTE and cloud computing work, whilst getting a hands-on experience in such technologies through Huawei’s most advanced laboratories.

This year, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovations, Liang Yi, CEO – Huawei Sri Lanka, Yang Zuoyuan Counsellor, Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, and Officials from Ministry of Information & Communication Technology participated at the Graduation Ceremony.

“It is believed in the Chinese culture that future lies in younger generations. Just as the name of the Project indicates, I am sure that you will cultivate both the seeds of science and technology and the seeds of China-Sri Lanka friendship in the years to come. And I am confident that the friendship between our two countries and peoples will last forever,” commented Yang Zuoyuan Counsellor, Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka.

Originally launched in Sri Lanka in 2016, together with Government of Sri Lanka, the Huawei Sri Lanka Representative Office fully sponsors 10 Sri Lankan University students to China for an ICT and culture trip once a year through the Huawei Seeds for the Future program.

With a MoU signed at Huawei Headquarters with the Sri Lankan Government in 2016, Huawei contributes immensely to boost Sri Lanka to a digitally empowered nation. (Colombo Gazette)