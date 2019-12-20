Special security plan enforced for festive season

A special security plan has been enforced for the festive season, the Ministry of Defence said today.

The Defence Ministry said that the tri-forces and the Police have taken measures to beef up security under a special plan in view of the festive season.

They have been given instructions to take all necessary measures to ensure security of people encompassing the whole country, especially covering the areas with large concentration of Catholic community, during the Christmas festival season.

Foreseeing the necessity of strengthening security during festive season, additional security personnel from the tri-forces and the police have been deployed from the last two weeks.

In addition, the tri-forces and Police are working closely with Vigilant Committees in respective areas to provide security to places of worship, public places, shopping malls and other places where people gather. (Colombo Gazette)