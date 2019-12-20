NPC urged to act over failure to follow due process during arrest

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri has written to the National Police Commission (NPC) seeking action over the failure by the Police to follow due process when arresting a Parliamentarian.

Kumarasiri told the NPC that the due process when arresting a Parliamentarian was not followed when arresting former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He said that while the Police had informed him about the arrest the information was conveyed after the Parliamentarian was arrested.

The Deputy Speaker said that he was informed over the telephone on the day of the arrest and in writing the following day.

In the letter, the Deputy Speaker notes that the due process when arresting a Parliamentarian was not followed and so he urged the NPC to take this into consideration and take appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)