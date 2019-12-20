Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara files FR petition

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) SSP Shani Abeysekara filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court (SC) challenging his transfer.

Abeysekara was transferred and assigned to serve as the Personal Assistant to the Southern DIG following the recent Presidential elections.

The National Police Commission (NPC) had approved the transfer which was made on a request by the Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne.

Abeysekara led investigations into several high profile cases involving politicians who were then in the opposition but are now in power.

The current Government had accused Abeysekara of carrying out a political agenda. (Colombo Gazette)