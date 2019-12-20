Bribery case against Keheliya Rambukwella closed

The Colombo High Court today decided to close a bribery case against State Minister of Investment Promotion Keheliya Rambukwella.

Keheliya Rambukwella and former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation Jayampathi Bandara Heenkenda were accused of using Rs. 230,000 of the State Printing Corporation money between March 15, 2012 and April 14, 2012 to pay Rambukwella’s personal mobile phone bill incurring losses to the Government which was in office prior to 2015.

The Colombo High Court today ruled that the case had been filed without the consent of the Commissioners of the Bribery Commission. (Colombo Gazette)