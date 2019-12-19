Patali Champika Ranawaka remanded till 24th December

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday, was today ordered to be further remanded till 24th December.

He was arrested yesterday on the advise of the Attorney General related to a road accident.

The former Minister was produced before a Magistrate yesterday and remanded till today.

When produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today the Magistrate ordered that he be remanded till 24th December.

A court order had been issued earlier preventing the overseas travel of Ranawaka over an accident in 2016.

The travel ban had also been imposed on his driver over the motor accident.

The Police are investigating the accident in which one youth was seriously injured.

However the former Minister insisted that he was not directly involved in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)