Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh in Sri Lanka

Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh is in Sri Lanka to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral maritime relations between the two countries.

Singh paid a visit to the Naval Headquarters and met Commander of the SL Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, today.

After receiving the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy to the Naval Headquarters in compliance with Naval traditions, a special guard of honour was accorded to him at NHQ premises.

Thereafter, Admiral Karambir Singh was warmly received by the Commander of the SL Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and he was introduced the Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals of SL Navy.

Admiral Karambir Singh and Commander of the SL Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva held a cordial discussion at the Navy Commander’s office on several matters of bilateral importance for the militaries of both countries and signifying the event, mementoes were also exchanged.

Further, a discussion to brief on the structure, operational procedure and the role of the SL Navy was conducted at the auditorium of Naval Headquarters. Commander of the SL Navy, Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals were present on the discussion. The Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy posed for a photograph with Commander of the SL Navy and Director Generals and he put remarks on the Visitors’ Book kept at Navy Commander’s office for VIP.

Admiral Karambir Singh who is on a four day visit to Sri Lanka is scheduled to attend as the chief guest of the passing out parade of midshipmen at the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on 21st December 2019. (Colombo Gazette)