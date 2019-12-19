Government denies claims of political witch hunt

Government today denied claims that it has launched a political witch hunt on members of the opposition.

Cabinet spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that the current administration has no intention of following the line taken by the former Government accusing them of taking revenge on the then opposition.

Gunawardena insisted that the due process was followed when former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested.

He said that the arrest was made on the advise of the Attorney General and the Deputy Speaker was also informed as it involved a Parliamentarian.