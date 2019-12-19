Former President’s Chief of Staff and former STF Chairman found guilty

Former President’s Chief of Staff I.H.K. Mahanama and the former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) Piyadasa Dissanayake were found guilty today in a bribery case.

Mahanama was sentenced to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment while Dissanayake was sentenced to 12 years Rigorous Imprisonment.

The Permanent High Court at Bar found the two former Government officials guilty when the case was heard today.

They were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory in May 2018. (Colombo Gazette)