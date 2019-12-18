Sampath Bank shines at SLIM Brand Excellence Awards Ceremony

Marking yet another milestone in the annals of the banking industry, Sampath Bank became the only bank in the country to clinch 2 prestigious metals at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2019 recently held at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo. Sampath Bank was awarded with Silver medals for the two categories ‘SLIM Service Brand of the Year 2019’ and ‘CSR Brand of the Year 2019,’ surpassing its competitors at the country’s most coveted brand excellence awards ceremony.

Commenting on the most recent accomplishments of Sampath Bank, Tharaka Ranwala – Senior Deputy General Manager – Consumer Banking of Sampath Bank PLC noted, “We are delighted to clinch two prestigious awards at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2019 for both categories that we competed in. Winning Silver medals for ‘Service Brand of the Year’ and ‘CSR Brand of the Year’ not only reflect Team Sampath’s continued efforts and commitment towards serving our customers, but also the society as a whole through our socially and environmentally conscious initiatives driven with the aim to elevate the living standards of countless people. This achievement will no doubt encourage us to deliver even better and reach out to more people across the nation and be an inimitable part of their journey towards realising their life goals.”

The winners of SLIM Brand Excellence Awards were curated following a stringent evaluation process implemented under close supervision of a panel of elite marketing professionals in the country. Sampath Bank’s Marketing Department made meticulous efforts for the preparation of the presentation submitted for the ‘Service Brand of the Year’ category, while its Corporate Sustainability Unit made a great contribution towards the presentation submitted for ‘CSR Brand of the Year.’

Sampath Bank’s outstanding service excellence and socially conscious endeavours have brought the brand under limelight at the recently concluded SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2019. The recognition received for its superlative efforts has once again paved the way for Sampath Bank to outshine its numerous competitors and corporate giants in the country.