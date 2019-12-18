Ireland Tour of Sri Lanka postponed

Sri Lanka Cricket announced that the proposed Ireland Tour of Sri Lanka, which was expected to take place during the months of January / February, 2020 has been postponed.

The tour was not part of SLC’s original broadcast agreement, which was inked during the year 2013, at a time when Ireland was not a full member country.

Hence, Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with Ireland Cricket decided to reschedule the tour to a later date to ensure that the proposed one off test match will come under the next broadcast agreement, which SLC is planning to sign with a prospective partner during the year 2020.

Under the original schedule, Ireland National Team was scheduled play one test match vs Sri Lanka from 08th to 12th February, 2020 during the proposed tour.

The New dates of the tour will be announced, once confirmed.