Iranian arrested by the Navy in Silawathura

The Sri Lanka Navy says it detained an Iranian and two Sri Lankans on a dinghy, during a patrol carried out in the Silawathura sea area yesterday.

A suspicious dinghy which was sailing in the seas off Silawathura had been observed by the Navy during an operation conducted to prevent illegal migrations and smuggling activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

An Iranian and a Sri Lankan were aboard the dinghy and on inquiry it was revealed that they were sailing without valid permission. Therefore, the two persons and the dinghy were taken into Naval custody.

Meanwhile a Sri Lankan who operated as the guide to the foreigner was also detained by the Navy in Silawathura.

The Iranian aged 31 and the two Sri Lankans were handed over to Silawathura Police for further investigations.