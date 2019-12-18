Evidence in Eknaligoda disappearance case to be heard from 20 February

The Permanent High Court will hear evidence in the disappearance of cartoonist Prageeth Eknaligoda from 20 February.

The case was heard before the Permanent High Court today and the court decided to commence hearing evidence related to the case from 20 February.

Eknaligoda was reported missing on 24 January 2010 two days before the Presidential election.

Nine intelligence officers of the Army including the Commanding Officer of the Giritale Army Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Kumararathna, had been served indictments over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)