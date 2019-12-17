Pearl Studio unveils its flagship store at One Galle Face Mall

With an infinite love and passion towards the world of precious pearls, the country’s first ever pearl-oriented jewellery brand Pearl Studio recently unveiled its designer flagship store at the newly opened One Galle Face Mall, Colombo’s first internationally developed and managed integrated lifestyle destination.

Its first ever concept store in Sri Lanka was launched just earlier this year and has a strong presence in Japan and United States. Pearl Studio strives to bring back the lost prominence and tradition of pearls which were once considered as luxury where only the elite were able to flaunt with their jewellery.

Sri Lanka is an ideal market as the tradition of using pearls in precious jewellery has existed in its culture since the ancient times. Pearl Studio holds an extensive collection of Akoya, Black South Sea, and White South Sea pearls to mix and match bespoke jewellery, and has a range of precious pearls dazzling with quality and grace.

‘We are delighted to introduce our latest store at the prestigious One Galle Face Mall showcasing our unique pieces of jewellery designed with precious pearls. This is our second store in the country within just a year of commencing operations,’ said its founders Sundheep Shah and Sohail Shakil who share the vision of creating a platform to showcase the immeasurable value and aura of a pearl.

‘We are highly ambitious in our journey of bringing the most elegant and classy pearls to our discerning customers,’ they added. Customers are able to consult with the team of skilled designers at Pearl Studio to create their own design that best suits their personality and taste in jewellery. Its sketch designer will initially design a rough sketch and guide them through the wide range of pearls that will go with it.

Having finalized the design, a computerized 3D image is provided giving an in-depth understanding of the jewellery’s technical specifications where customers can visualize and further personalize or request for changes prior to its production and deliverable.

Pearl Studio’s journey goes back to the year 1962 when a pearl dealer Shah from India made his way to Japan in search of pearls. Following that, 60 percent of Keshi pearls were exported worldwide and in the year 2002, the first office was opened in the USA. Check out its latest store at L1 – k03 Level One, One Galle Face Mall or call 011 257 4039 for more information.