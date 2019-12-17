Former Pakistani President sentenced to death

Former Pakistani President, Pervez Musharraf, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in a high treason case.

The former military strongman was sentenced to death today (17) by a three-member bench of a special court for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in the country in November 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

Musharraf (76) has been living in exile in Dubai since March 2016 where he has been receiving medical treatment and has not returned to Pakistan since, citing health and security.