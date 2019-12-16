US assists Sri Lanka to build a competitive labor force

The United States is helping Sri Lanka to build a competitive labor force, the US Embassy in Colombo said today.

The Embassy hosted 40 teachers from across Sri Lanka for a two-day Access Teacher Training in Colombo.

A US embassy-funded micro-scholarship program, Access teaches students English and leadership skills for two years. English Language specialists from the United States conducted the training, which included lessons on critical thinking, leadership skills, community service, personal development, and U.S. culture and values. Access teachers prepare students for future educational and employment opportunities by nurturing their talents.

“Giving students the tools necessary to participate in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace will assist them in securing well-paying, skilled work and enable Sri Lanka to build a competitive labor force,” said U.S. Ambassador Alaina Teplitz. “This training help teachers better prepare the next generation of Sri Lankan leaders to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Launched in Sri Lanka in 2004, the Access program provides a foundation of English language skills to bright, economically disadvantaged students, primarily aged 13 to 20. Access programs cultivate English languages skills that enable participants who complete the program to pursue a wider range of employment and educational options.

Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges and study in the United States.

There are ten Access centers throughout Sri Lanka. Access teachers receive training in-country and overseas.