Switzerland warns Sri Lanka’s reputation on rule of law at stake

Switzerland has warned that Sri Lanka’s reputation as a country that upholds the rule of law is at stake.
The warning came after an employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo was today detained on the grounds that she allegedly made false statements.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in Switzerland is concerned about the development and calls on the Sri Lankan judicial authorities to ensure better protection of its employee’s personal rights in any further proceedings and compliance with national law and international standards.
The FDFA and the Swiss Embassy in Colombo will continue to meet their responsibilities as an employer and do everything in their power to assist the member of staff concerned.
On 25 November 2019, the local employee of the Swiss Embassy reported that she had been abducted in Colombo to force her to disclose embassy-related information. Both the victim and the Swiss embassy cooperated fully with the Sri Lankan authorities during the proceedings.
The FDFA has repeatedly called for due process to be followed. In particular, the FDFA has criticised the 30-hour interrogation to which the employee was subjected over three days despite being in poor health and the public statements by senior Sri Lankan officials questioning her account before the investigations had been completed.
Following the arrest of its employee, the FDFA expects the Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities to comply with national law and international judicial standards and to ensure that the employee’s rights are now better protected.
As an employer, the FDFA calls on the Sri Lankan authorities to meet their obligations under applicable law and give due consideration to the employee’s poor state of health. Switzerland wishes to emphasise that in this high-profile case Sri Lanka’s reputation as a country that upholds the rule of law is at stake.
The FDFA and the Swiss Embassy in Colombo will continue to support their employee as far as possible.
The FDFA has reiterated to the Sri Lankan authorities that it is seeking a common and constructive way forward to resolve the security incident. On 16 December 2019, the Swiss ambassador in Colombo emphasised this again in a face-to-face meeting with Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapakse.
Democracy is defined as a government of, by and for, ALL the people of SL. When we apply this definition to the society of SL, the country cannot be called democratic, as the indigenous Tamils, who lived for more than 2500 years, with a separate culture, traditional homeland, civilisation, truthful History, education and a good way of life; are oppressed, persecuted, killed, decimated and excluded in governance.
In any democratic society all powers in governance must come from ALL the people but now in SL the control is in the hands of three brothers of Rajapakse family.
Mujibur Rahman, a leading UNP Member of Parliament, revealed the truth that the three Rajapakses control the presidency, Premiership and ministries that have 154 state departments under them.
The principle of democracy is as follows;
a) No part of the government should be allowed to be strong to subvert the will of the people
b) The constitution should limit the powers of the president and the government, to work in harmony with the constituency of ALL the voters.
c) All attempts should be made to grant and protect the inalienable rights of ALL people to achieve goals, harmony, peace, stability and development.
The true history of the 3 Rajapakses is that they were together in Tamil disappearance and murder.
The Minister of External Affairs Keheliya Rambukwela, a Leftist , said recently (on 15-12-2019) from a Buddhist temple, from which Political Buddhist Monkering (PBM) was used by monks to rouse up the emotions and fear of Buddhists to make them vote for the present President. The Minister said that the Political Parties and the movements of Tamils that ask for their legitimate and inalienable rights should be banned both within and outside SL.
This is a despotic , dictatorial, racist and unconstitutional attempt in democratic SL. The constitution of SL states SL is a democracy. Therefore, such undemocratic actions are illegal. The attempt is to prevent the Tamils from expressing their sentiments for their rights and suppress their political ideology of Self Determination.
During the 1977 General Election, the manifesto of TULF led by Appapiilai Amirthalingam (AA) stated that the election would be used as a plebiscite, to vote and establish Tamil Eelam and requested the Tamil Voters in the North & East to vote in favour of it. The manifesto was duly given to the Election commissioner (EC) to make it 100% official and legal. And it was accepted by the EC
Tamils voted by 65% in favour of a Separate State in that plebiscite. Later AA asked the head of State JR Jeyawardene in a sitting of the Parliament, to give the Right of Self Determination to Tamils. The response by JR was positive. So we see a plebiscite victory and a confirmation of granting it in Parliament. It is legally binding on ALL the present citizens of SL.
Now, the Tamils will be forced to work vigorously, represent this truth to the UNHRC and the Core Group of Britain, Germany and France and ask the UN to send its Peace Keeping Force, implement the Tamil plebiscite of 1977, the response of JR in Parliament and establish the separate State of Tamil Eelam in the North and East of the island, the historical and Traditional Homeland of Tamils.