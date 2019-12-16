Swiss Embassy employee arrested

A Swiss Embassy employee, who claimed she was kidnapped and released, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this evening.

The employee was arrested on the grounds of falsifying evidence.

The local employee was produced before a Magistrate and remanded till 30 December.

The Criminal Investigations Department had been instructed to name and arrest the Swiss embassy employee and produce her before courts for falsifying evidence.

Earlier today the Swiss Embassy employee appeared before the CID to record another statement.

In addition, the Swiss Embassy staffer was also taken to the National Institute of Mental Health for a psychological evaluation. (Colombo Gazette)