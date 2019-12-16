Swiss Embassy employee appears before CID, JMO

The Swiss Embassy employee who was allegedly kidnapped and later released, appeared before the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and later the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) today.

She appeared before the CID to record a statement over the incident.

The employee appeared before the CID on a number of occasions last week.

The employee had claimed that she was kidnapped on 25 November while leaving the office and was asked about a CID officer who fled to Switzerland.

She had also claimed that she was sexually assaulted after being kidnapped.

The Government however said that some of her claims had not corroborated with the evidence unearthed during initial investigations. (Colombo Gazette)