Chitral Somapala denies claims he criticised GR on stage

Popular singer Chitral Somapala has denied claims he criticised President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on stage at an event organised by a private bank last week.

Somapala has come under fire by some groups on social media claiming he was kicked out of the event after participants were angered by comments he had made on the President.

Videos circulating on social media shows the singer being escorted out of the event.

However, Somapala insisted that he had not made any comment critical of the President.

He said that he has no need to make political comments at an event he is performing at.

Somapala said that an argument had ensued between him and some unruly participants as a result of which he was escorted out. (Colombo Gazette)