Bombay Borough brings fresh new desi flavours to Colombo

Rediscover India anew at Sri Lanka’s very first Bombay Borough located at One Galle Face. With dishes from different regions of India to choose from, sample small plates or indulge in large ones from an eclectic selection that marries the familiar with the unexpected and serves up the very best of Indian ingredients to the armchair traveller.

Bombay Borough promises to deliver modern Indian cuisine with the spotlight on unique ingredients, in a menu carefully curated after much travel through India. The restaurant is franchised by Charcoal Concepts of K Hospitality Corp, one of India’s largest hospitality and food service companies. In India, the restaurants are famously known as Bombay Brasserie. Charcoal Concepts also owns renowned Indian concepts like Copper Chimney (India, Kuwait, Dubai, London) and Punkah House (India).

In Colombo, Bombay Borough is in a league of its own. The restaurant, which can serve 100 people over separate dining zones, has high ceilings and a white marble bar that make a perfect canvass for the vivid mosaic floors and scattered, kitsch objects that pepper the space on wall shelving along with signature art across the restaurant that hints at the gastronomic journey in store. Fresh and vibrant, the interiors reflect what this bar and eatery is all about: a joyful space where friends and family gather over good conversation and great food.

Mrs Shikha Nath, Brand Director- Bombay Borough of K Hospitality Corp says, “Bombay Borough focuses on flavours that have never been tried before, twisting old school recipes to suit today’s tastes. We use regionally-sourced ingredients from across India, like ​Aam Papad from Amritsar in the North, Pink Salt from the Himalayas, some unique ​Podi Spice Mixes from Southern India along with ​Malwani Masala from the Konkan belt along the west coast of India. After much research and trial, the menu showcases ingredients from across India that are completely unique. Your culinary journey across a brand-new India begins right here, at Bombay Borough.”

From the small plates and grills, the Fiery ​Thecha Prawn made with ​Thecha​- a classic chutney from the households of Mumbai, the ​Naga ​Ghost Pepper Wings, tangy roasted wings dusted with Bhoot Jolokia from Northeast India or the flavorful ​Panch Phoran Chargrilled Prawns are a few favourites that are reinvented while retaining their authentic soul. The large plates that follow will satisfy even the heartiest of appetites- they are also great for sharing. Finding the right pairing enhances each ingredient and elevates the taste of every large plate in the unique menu; highlights include Bombay Lunch Home Veg Curry, Mario’s Mango Prawns and Coconut Rice, Smoked Jodhpur Mutton and the signature Biryanis and Tandoor breads.

An interesting dessert selection means guests can end their meal with something sweet and, in true Bombay Borough style, something surprising. Similarly, the “High Chai” Menu isn’t just a cup of tea at Bombay Borough with the menu offering local Indian street favourites such as Bambaiyya Vada Pao,​ Okra Fries, Street Style Scrambled Egg & Maska Pao, ​Lal Qila Tikka Roll paired with the perfect selection of desi cocktails, ​Pauwa cocktails, beers on tap and indigenous Indian teas from across India along with the Bombay signature Masala Chai.

At the bar, old favourites have travelled from across a diverse range of regions and cultures in India to sit comfortably alongside refreshing new brews. The bar menu brings together homemade liquor infusions and bitters in desi cocktails like ​Sahebs and Babus​, Bombay Prohibition as well as in the ​Angrezi G​in and Tonics-the Queens Necklace and Bengal Blossom. The desi mocktails, ​Kairi Sherbet and Rickshaw Refresher are all about seasonality, taking inspiration from the wide range of ingredients that pop up across India throughout the year. Bombay Borough also introduces its signature ​Pauwa Cocktails, 180ml of desi concoctions, served up in ​Pauwa (or quarter bottles) as served in the local Bombay bars. Paired with the right ​Chakhna -​ crunchy, tasty bar snack specials like ​Janta Bar and ​Madras Pop​- these will certainly make you crave for more.

Bombay Borough is brought to you by Charcoal Concepts, a company owned by K Hospitality Corp founded in 1972. It is one of the largest F&B operators in India, operating in over 400 locations across the country in sectors such as restaurants, bars, cafes, banqueting, outdoor catering, travel F&B, first class lounges, and more. With the launch of Bombay Borough, the renowned brand is now bringing its passionate team, storied F&B expertise and contemporary culinary innovation to Sri Lanka.

MRS International is the franchise partner of Charcoal Concepts for Bombay Borough. MRS International successfully operates business across F&B, retail and real estate, and is headed by two young dynamic entrepreneurs, Aravind and Santhosh. They run the successful franchise of Bombay Brasserie and Punkah house that has won many accolades in India.

Bombay Borough officially opened on Tuesday, 10 December at the One Galle Face mall (Level 1-69, facing Galle Road). Ready to make a reservation? Call 0117011011.