AG orders arrest of Swiss Embassy employee

The Attorney General as ordered authorities to arrest the Swiss Embassy employee, who claimed she was kidnapped and released, on the grounds of falsifying evidence.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police has been instructed to name and arrest the Swiss embassy employee and produce her before courts for falsifying evidence.

Earlier today the Swiss Embassy employee appeared before the CID to record another statement.

In addition, the Swiss Embassy staffer was also taken to the National Institute of Mental Health for a psychological evaluation.